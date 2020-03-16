COVID-19

On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) assessed COVID-19 as a pandemic, leading to a rapid increase in issued travel bans and cancelled events. The spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus has impacted supply chains and people’s ability to work at the office, putting enormous pressure on collaboration and communication software and the businesses that help install and maintain them.

All of IT World Canada’s stories and podcasts involving COVID-19 can be found here. For a running list of cancelled or postponed tech events, click here. If you want to learn more about Canada’s efforts tracking the outbreak by visiting the federal government’s website.

