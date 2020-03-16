COVID-19On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) assessed COVID-19 as a pandemic, leading to a rapid increase in issued travel bans and cancelled events. The spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus has impacted supply chains and people’s ability to work at the office, putting enormous pressure on collaboration and communication software and the businesses that help install and maintain them.All of IT World Canada’s stories and podcasts involving COVID-19 can be found here. For a running list of cancelled or postponed tech events, click here. If you want to learn more about Canada’s efforts tracking the outbreak by visiting the federal government’s website.Podcasts Articles Maple launches free online screening and consultation solution in response to COVID-19 31 mins ago CIO areas of focus during the coronavirus outbreak 3 days ago Cyber Security Today – Avoid this COVID-19 map, get Wise about this phoney website, a big payday for crooks and women in cyber security 3 days ago Hashtag Trending – Unlimited sick days for Amazon workers; Twitter forcing employees to work from home; U.S. bill threatens privacy 3 days ago How IT leaders can prepare for COVID-19 challenges 1 week ago A running list of cancelled or postponed tech events due to COVID-19 1 week ago Toronto’s Collision conference goes online due to coronavirus 1 week ago Google bolsters G Suite Hangouts with enterprise features amidst coronavirus outbreak 2 weeks ago In response to COVID-19, Cisco is handing out free 90-day Webex business licenses 2 weeks ago Coronavirus ‘decimated’ device manufacturing in February, says IDC 2 weeks ago Analytical disease tracking has come a long way since SARS, said SAS’s director of government practice 3 weeks agoResources A running list of cancelled or postponed tech events due to COVID-19As health officials work to keep the COVID-19 outbreak under control, numerous events all around the world have been cancelled,... March 9th, 2020 Buckley Smith @BuckleySmith7