Digital Transformation Week: Crucial conversations at the critical juncture

What happens in the next six months will be the defining moment for your organization for the next 20 years.

If you don’t believe that – if you’re still shaking off the impact of COVID-19 without having set a new and different course than the one you were following – the VP & GM of Shopify says your chances of future success are limited.

Loren Padelford is not a scaremonger. As a tech leader for the second largest e-commerce platform in the world, he’s seen lots of companies with great ideas come and go, but over the last 100 days he says he’s watched COVID-19 change the rules of the game.

In a keynote address on the third day (July 15) of ITWC’s 2020 Digital Transformation Week, Padelford will talk about the pandemic as a time machine that has knocked five years from every organization’s DX cycle. While COVID has created horrendous challenges, he’ll tell the audience it also provides a window of opportunity. He’ll provide examples of companies capitalizing on the opportunity and share ideas on other companies can too.

REGISTER

DX Week is a registration-only event. You will not be able to attend unless you register. When you register for one day, you are welcome to attend all days.

Digital Transformation without AI is like buying a beautiful new car with a crappy engine.

Dr. Anand Medepalli, Head of Solutions at Montreal-based Element AI, will tell the audience attending the second day (July 14) of ITWC’s 2020 Digital Transformation Week that he believes the time is at hand for mainstream businesses to jump into AI.

In a keynote presentation from London, England, Medepali will tell the audience why businesses shouldn’t get caught up in the big philosophical discussion around AI and deep learning, but focus instead on “boring AI” that improves business practices and decision making.

Dr. Medepalli will provide a clear roadmap for companies that want to explore AI and deep learning options and suggest there are five things every organization should know AI before they deploy it for business results.

REGISTER

Digital Transformation Week runs July 13- 16 with one-hour sessions each day focused on a different critical digital transformation issue. Each day’s program consists of a keynote address, a panel discussion, a short quiz, and the presentation of an award. Monday through Wednesday we are presenting our Digital Transformation Awards, and on Thursday (with the support of the CIO Association of Canada) we are acknowledging the top CIOs in the country with the CIO of the Year Awards.

Related articles: Digital Transformation Week: Advice when you need it most

Balsillie, Padelford added to DX Week lineup