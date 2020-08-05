MapleSECA new national cybersecurity conferenceVirtual | October 5-7, 2020 | 11 am. – 2 pmPRODUCED BYFOUNDING SPONSOR MapleSEC 2020 is a three-day virtual conference aimed at business and government leaders looking for hands-on practical tips to protect their organizations from growing cybersecurity threats.Whether you’re interested in new approaches to building a risk management culture, expert tips on how to prepare for the new threats on the horizon, or tested strategies for getting your board on board with cybersecurity initiatives, you’ll come away from MapleSEC 2020 with practical tools and valuable insights.Each day will offer two keynote addresses, a panel discussion, a workshop and a choice of two moderated roundtable discussions. There will be lots of opportunities for networking as well. SUPPORTED BY PROGRAM OVERVIEWKeynotes and Panel SessionsThe International Cybersecurity Mess: How we got here and how we are going to get outKeynote presentationAllan Bonner, Cybersecurity authorProtecting Your Crown Jewels without Impairing AgilityKeynote presentationFlorian Kerschbaum, Director, Cybersecurity and Privacy InstituteHow to Talk Cybersecurity to Your BoardFireside chatClaudio Silvestri, Former CIO, NavCanada | Frank DownsSenior Director, Cybersecurity Advisory and Assessment Solutions, ISACAIOT, the Wild West and Cybersecurity Panel discussion Privacy Enforcement: A Look Ahead at the Implications for BusinessVanessa Henri, Associate, FaskenThe Changing Threatscape: Security and Risk Trends for 2020 Panel discussionCanada and Cybersecurity Standards: What Do They Mean for You?Keynote presentationPractical Steps for Building a Risk Management CultureKeynote presentationCybersecurity in the New Normal: Digital contract tracing and moreKeynote presentationThe New (and Old) Challenges of Remote WorkingPanel discussionModerated Roundtables (with audience participation)Getting your say in cybersecurity standardsUnderstanding cyber insuranceCybersecurity training: What works? What doesn’t?Zero Trust: Making it workHow to tell if you’ve been hackedWe are adding new speakers and new sessions every day. Watch this website for details. A detailed agenda will be available soonSPEAKERSJim LoveCIO, ITWCVanessa HenriAssociate, FaskenHoward SolomonCybersecurity JournalistClaudio SilvestriFormer CIO, NavCANADAByron HollandCEO, CIRAAllan BonnerCybersecurity Author Michael BallFounder, Team CISOTerry CutlerCEO, Cyology LabsFrank DownsSenior Director, Cybersecurity Advisory and Assessment Solutions, ISACAMatthew MacNeilDirector, Standards and Technology, CIO Strategy CouncilFlorian KerschbaumDirector, Cybersecurity and Privacy Institute