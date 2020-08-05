A new national cybersecurity conference

Virtual | October 5-7, 2020 | 11 am. – 2 pm

MapleSEC 2020 is a three-day virtual conference aimed at business and government leaders looking for hands-on practical tips to protect their organizations from growing cybersecurity threats.

Whether you’re interested in new approaches to building a risk management culture, expert tips on how to prepare for the new threats on the horizon, or tested strategies for getting your board on board with cybersecurity initiatives, you’ll come away from MapleSEC 2020 with practical tools and valuable insights.

Each day will offer two keynote addresses, a panel discussion, a workshop and a choice of two moderated roundtable discussions. There will be lots of opportunities for networking as well.

PROGRAM OVERVIEW Keynotes and Panel Sessions The International Cybersecurity Mess: How we got here and how we are going to get out

Keynote presentation

Allan Bonner, Cybersecurity author Protecting Your Crown Jewels without Impairing Agility

Keynote presentation

Florian Kerschbaum, Director, Cybersecurity and Privacy Institute How to Talk Cybersecurity to Your Board

Fireside chat

Claudio Silvestri, Former CIO, NavCanada | Frank Downs

Senior Director, Cybersecurity Advisory and Assessment Solutions, ISACA IOT, the Wild West and Cybersecurity

Panel discussion Privacy Enforcement: A Look Ahead at the Implications for Business

Vanessa Henri, Associate, Fasken The Changing Threatscape: Security and Risk Trends for 2020

Panel discussion Canada and Cybersecurity Standards: What Do They Mean for You?

Keynote presentation Practical Steps for Building a Risk Management Culture

Keynote presentation Cybersecurity in the New Normal: Digital contract tracing and more

Keynote presentation The New (and Old) Challenges of Remote Working

Panel discussion Moderated Roundtables (with audience participation) Getting your say in cybersecurity standards

Understanding cyber insurance

Cybersecurity training: What works? What doesn’t?

Zero Trust: Making it work

How to tell if you’ve been hacked We are adding new speakers and new sessions every day. Watch this website for details. A detailed agenda will be available soon

