MapleSEC

A new national cybersecurity conference

Virtual | October 5-7, 2020 | 11 am. – 2 pm

Unlocked

MapleSEC 2020 is a three-day virtual conference aimed at business and government leaders looking for hands-on practical tips to protect their organizations from growing cybersecurity threats.

Whether you’re interested in new approaches to building a risk management culture, expert tips on how to prepare for the new threats on the horizon, or tested strategies for getting your board on board with cybersecurity initiatives, you’ll come away from MapleSEC 2020 with practical tools and valuable insights.

Each day will offer two keynote addresses, a panel discussion, a workshop and a choice of two moderated roundtable discussions. There will be lots of opportunities for networking as well.

PROGRAM OVERVIEW

Keynotes and Panel Sessions

The International Cybersecurity Mess: How we got here and how we are going to get out
Keynote presentation
Allan Bonner, Cybersecurity author

Protecting Your Crown Jewels without Impairing Agility
Keynote presentation
Florian Kerschbaum, Director, Cybersecurity and Privacy Institute

How to Talk Cybersecurity to Your Board
Fireside chat
Claudio Silvestri, Former CIO, NavCanada | Frank Downs
Senior Director, Cybersecurity Advisory and Assessment Solutions, ISACA

IOT, the Wild West and Cybersecurity 
Panel discussion   

Privacy Enforcement: A Look Ahead at the Implications for Business
Vanessa Henri, Associate, Fasken

The Changing Threatscape: Security and Risk Trends for 2020
 Panel discussion

Canada and Cybersecurity Standards: What Do They Mean for You?
Keynote presentation

Practical Steps for Building a Risk Management Culture
Keynote presentation

Cybersecurity in the New Normal: Digital contract tracing and more
Keynote presentation

The New (and Old) Challenges of Remote Working
Panel discussion

Moderated Roundtables (with audience participation)

  • Getting your say in cybersecurity standards
  • Understanding cyber insurance
  • Cybersecurity training: What works? What doesn’t?
  • Zero Trust: Making it work
  • How to tell if you’ve been hacked

We are adding new speakers and new sessions every day. Watch this website for details. A detailed agenda will be available soon

SPEAKERS

Jim Love
CIO, ITWC

Vanessa Henri
Associate, Fasken

Howard Solomon
Cybersecurity Journalist

Claudio Silvestri
Former CIO, NavCANADA

Byron Holland
CEO, CIRA

Allan Bonner
Cybersecurity Author 

Michael Ball
Founder, Team CISO

Terry Cutler
CEO, Cyology Labs

Frank Downs
Senior Director, Cybersecurity Advisory and Assessment Solutions, ISACA

Matthew MacNeil
Director, Standards and Technology, CIO Strategy Council

Florian Kerschbaum
Director, Cybersecurity and Privacy Institute