Balsillie, Trecroce, Padelford added to Digital Transformation Week lineup

Three more heavy hitters in the tech industry with extensive experience in digital transformation have joined the lineup for ITWC’s Digital Transformation Week Conference in mid-July.

Jim Balsillie, a former Chairman and co-CEO of Research In Motion (BlackBerry), will offer a keynote address on July 16, the closing day of the four-day virtual conference. Loren Padelford, vice president and general manager for Shopify’s high-volume platform Shopify Plus, will speak on Wednesday, July 15 during a session devoted to security and emerging technologies. Marco Trecroce, CIO of Four Seasons Resorts, a Toronto-based firm with 110 high-end hotels across 47 countries will anchor a July 16 CIO panel discussing the latest DX innovations.

“By going virtual and spreading the content from our live event over four days instead of one, we eliminate the complications for travel and can attract top speakers who have extraordinary demands on their time,” said ITWC CIO Jim Love, the emcee for the conference and awards ceremony.

Conference details

The conference will be held for one hour each day, July 13-16, with each session focused on a single aspect of DX.

July 13: Digital Workspaces

July 14: Artificial Intelligence

July 15: Security/Emerging Technology

July 16: DX from the CIO perspective

In addition to the presentations and panels, the program features both the winners of the 2020 Digital Transformation Awards and the CIO of the Year Awards, supported by the CIO Association of Canada.

Nominations for the CIO of the Year are now closed. Nominations for Digital Transformation Awards remain open until June 1.

The conference will be held on DX-TV, a unique platform developed by ITWC that allows the audience to view the live and pre-corded video program, download whitepapers and related audio, contribute to a live stream of social media and visit special breakout rooms for live conversation.

More speakers details

Other digital transformation champions committed to appear at the conference include Chris Pope, Global VP of Innovation for ServiceNow, Joe Pucciarelli, Group Vice President & Executive Advisor, IDC, and Sam Liscio, Chief Technology and Innovation Officer, WSIB. Confirmation of other speakers is expected soon and will be highlighted on the event website.

Our judging panels

With two awards programs, the experienced judging teams include two previous CIOs of the Year, past DX winners and veteran CIO Association of Canada members and other senior executives who are giving freely of their time.

Digital Transformation Award: Judging Panel

Gary Davenport, Past President Canadian CIO Association of Canada

Lars Goransson, General Manager and Group VP, IDC Canada

Corey Cox, VP Information Technology, Tandet Group

Helen Polatajko, Board Member, CDSPI

Sam Liscio, Chief Technology and Innovation Officer, WSIB

Joe Pucciarelli, Group Vice President & Executive Advisor, IDC – Ex Officio

CIO of the Year Awards: Judging Panel

Jim Love, CIO, IT World Canada – co-chair

Gary Davenport, Past President Canadian CIO Association of Canada- co-chair

Mark Bryant, CIO, PCL Construction

Johanne Duhaime, VP Information and Communications, Hydro Quebec

Philippe Johnston, Director General Digital Services Directorate, Transport Canada

Helen Knight, Principal, Helen Knight Consulting

Humza Teherany, CIO and Chief Digital Officer, Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment

Joe Pucciarelli, Group Vice President & Executive Advisor, IDC – Ex officio

The conference is a free registration-only affair made possible by the platinum sponsorship of ServiceNow and the premiere sponsorship of CyberArk. Additional sponsorship opportunities are still available.

How to have your say Even if you can’t attend this year’s conference, we’re giving you the opportunity to participate. We are creating four short community videos based on the combined submissions posted to social media based on one of these questions below.

What has been the biggest challenge with working from home in the new normal?

What new areas of business will AI be disrupting five years from now?

What are the emerging technologies I need to be paying attention to now to drive business?

I’m proud of the work my CIO and team have done on… One answer per post, please. Do not exceed 45 seconds. Post to @itworldca Use #DTAwards

