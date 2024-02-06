SUBSCRIBE
Who is YOUR candidate for Canadian CIO of the Year?

IT World Canada

Nominations are now open for the Canadian CIO of the Year Awards  

It’s that time again. IT World Canada (ITWC) and the CIO Association of Canada are once again looking to recognize Canada’s technology leadership in their annual CIO of the Year awards.

These awards look to recognize the accomplishments of technology leaders in the public, private and not for profit sectors. In addition, we have a separate award to recognize up and coming talent in a “next generation” award.

Our panel of judges, representing past winners and distinguished CIOs from across the country evaluate candidates based on leadership ability, strategic thinking, challenges and results achieved. The judging panel is headed by Gary Davenport, an icon in the CIO world, and includes:

 

Philippe Johnston

President, CIO Association of Canada

 

 Debbie Lewis

CIO, Royal Canadian Mint

 
Jim Love
CIO, ITWC		 Julie Levesque

Executive Vice-President Technology and Operations, National Bank of Canada

 
Shaun Guthrie

SVP, Peavey Technology & ECommerce

 

 Wendy Murphy, ICD.D

Chief Technology and Information Officer, Vancity

 
Nastaran Bisheban

Chief Technology Officer, KFC Canada

 

 Judging Chair

Gary Davenport

Past President, CIOCAN

 

 

“Of all of the various awards recognizing technology leadership, the CanadianCIO of the Year was the first of its kind, and it remains a much-coveted award,” said Philippe Johnston, National President of the CIO Association of Canada.

“With the passing of Fawn Annan, who spearheaded these awards for decades, this is going to be a special bittersweet year for these awards,” said Gary Davenport. Gary, the former CIO of Hudson’s Bay, has headed the judging of this event for many years, and was a close friend of Fawn Annan. “Let’s make this the best year ever in her honour.”

Winners will receive their awards at a special presentation during ITWC’s Digital Transformation Awards held later this year. They will also be placed in the CIO Hall of Fame

Jim Love, CIO of ITWC and host of the popular podcasts Hashtag Trending and Leadership in the Digital Era, spoke about the need for recognition for Canadian CIOs. “Our success needs to be celebrated,” said Love, “not to serve our egos, which is really un-Canadian, but to inspire future leadership and help advance Canada as a digital leader to make a better future for all Canadians.”

Think you know someone who is deserving of this recognition? Nominating them is easy. Everything you need to start the process can be found on our CIO of the Year nominations page.

Thinking about nominating someone but don’t know where to start? Just go to the nomination page and submit the name of the person you are considering, and someone will be in touch to help you.

Don’t wait – time flies by faster than you think. Get your nomination in today!

Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

