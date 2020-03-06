Toronto’s Collision conference goes online due to coronavirus

Collision 2020, the 30,000-person tech event has been turned into a virtual-only conference due to a growing number of coronavirus cases in Toronto and around the world.

The event is now being called Collision from Home and will still take place from June 22 to 25, Collision announced in a blog post today.

The global tech industry has been greatly disrupted by the COVID-19 outbreak as several conferences and events stand cancelled.

“We are confident we have all the necessary tools and technology to effectively execute Collision from Home and will later announce the exact structure and timings of the conference,” Eoghan Dhillon from Collision told IT World Canada.

Collision says attendees can connect and chat with each other through the Collision from Home app. The details of the app will also come later.

People who have bought a ticket to attend can request a full refund from today or up to 30 days after attending the virtual conference from home, by applying here. Alternatively, they can get full transfers of their tickets to Collision 2021, which is scheduled to be held from June 21 to 24, 2021.

“For now, given the evolving nature of COVID-19, we think gathering tens of thousands of people from almost every country in the world in one place this June would be irresponsible. Toronto has not suffered a significant COVID-19 outbreak, and at Collision we want to ensure that remains the case,” the blog read.

Collision from Home can be joined by clicking here.

Sponsor: GoDaddy

IT World Canada recently conducted a survey and interviews of Canadian resellers. The study, sponsored by GoDaddy, reveals that Canadian SMB resellers have taken great strides forward to adapt to the digital era.