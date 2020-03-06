Xerox acquires Digitex Canada

Nope, it’s not HP, but this morning Xerox announced that it’s acquired one of Western Canada’s largest independent solutions providers in Digitex Canada.

“We’re expanding our footprint in the fast-growing North America small and midsize business market (SMB) with our acquisition of Digitex Canada,” said Mike Feldman, president of Americas operations at Xerox, in a press release. “With Digitex Canada’s geographical presence, strong SMB customer base, and technology and services expertise, we are well placed to bring our growing portfolio of workplace technology solutions to new customers seeking a modern work experience.”

Digitex president and chief executive officer said the move “gives our customers access to the industry’s most comprehensive portfolio that supports their digital transformation requirements and ensures a secure and sustainable experience.”

The announcement comes after Xerox’s latest attempt to convince HP’s shareholders to let Xerox buy the company. On March 2, Xerox launched a tender offer to acquire all outstanding shares of HP for $24 per share, repeating previous claims that suggest the two companies combined would yield $2 billion in cost savings and more than $1 billion in additional revenue growth.

Xerox also recently announced Virtual Print Management Service and Workplace Cloud Fleet Management for SMBs. Xerox Virtual Print Management Service is a subscription service for the always-on-the-go users that could save time by printing from any device, network or location. Xerox Workplace Cloud Fleet Management offers customers the ability to push on-demand security updates for individual printers or the entire fleet from a single dashboard.

