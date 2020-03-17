Bell, Rogers, Telus and others temporarily remove internet data caps

As the COVID-19 virus keeps more of the workforce home, major Canadian internet service providers (ISPs) are removing the monthly data cap on their internet subscriptions.

While the unlimited services are only temporary, certain ISPs are hoping that they could help upkeep productivity in the meantime.

Some other updates from telco companies include:

Rogers and its flanker brand Fido have removed data caps until May 31. The company has also announced a six-month trial of Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Teams. In addition, they have removed long-distance calling fees until April 30.

As the COVID-19 continues to spread, companies are closing their offices and sending workers home to work remotely. To accommodate the influx, various enterprise communication tools have received temporary feature upgrades for free. They range from better video conferencing capabilities to increased participant counts. Microsoft Teams, Google Hangouts, Zoho, and Cisco Webex are a few notable mentions.

In a blogpost, Cloudflare reported that internet usage has greatly increased during both day and night since companies started to encourage their employees to work from home.

At the time of writing, Canada had 424 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

