Digital Transformation Mobility Public Sector COVID-19: Provincial health hotlines and telehealth options Buckley Smith @BuckleySmith7 Published: March 25th, 2020Accessing healthcare during a pandemic is not business as usual. Intensive care units and other critical healthcare infrastructure are dedicated to only the most crucial of cases, leaving many others scrambling for options.Those affected by COVID-19 are obviously high priority, but others with pre-existing medical conditions and those who suffer injuries or illnesses unrelated to the pandemic still need medical attention.So where do they turn to at a time like this?While we have seen a rise in the use of telehealth practises in recent years, not every province was as prepared for such a scenario as others, leaving a bit of a puzzle to decipher for those seeking care to when looking for the right telephone number to call or person to email.We have listed all available phone and video chat options (when available) by province below.AlbertaHotline: 811Video chat options: Email telehealth.info@ahs.ca for more info or to book an appointmentBritish ColumbiaHotline: 811Video chat options: Speak to your individual healthcare provider about your optionsManitobaHotline: 1-888-315-9257Video chat options: Visit mbtelehealth.ca for more info and to book an appointmentOntarioHotline: 1-866-797-0000Video chat options: No options listedNew BrunswickHotline: 811Video chat options: No options listedNewfoundland and LabradorHotline: 811 or 1-888-709-2929Video chat options: Click here for at-home video chat optionsNova ScotiaHotline: 811Video chat options: No options listedNunavutHotline: 867-975-5772Video chat options: Email GN.Telehealth@gov.nu.ca to book an appointmentNW TerritoriesHotline: 911Video chat options: Call 1-867-767-9054 to book an appointmentPrince Edward IslandHotline: 811Video chat options: No options listedQuebecHotline: 811Video chat options: No options listedSaskatchewanHotline: 811Video chat options: Schedule an appointment hereYukonHotline: 811Video chat options: Call 867-667-8033 or 1-800-661-0408 ext. 8033 to book an appointment