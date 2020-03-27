Telus says it’s providing free high-speed internet to low-income families for 60 days in response to COVID-29

Telus is extending its support for low-income families by waiving all fees for its Internet for Good program for two months, the company announced today.

This means customers enrolled in the program will access to high-speed internet in their home at no cost for 60 days. The company says that currently, over 200,000 Canadian families, who receive the maximum Canada Child Benefit, qualify for this program.

Introduced in 2016, the Telus Internet for Good program offers low-cost monthly internet service at $9.95 and access to free digital literacy training and an inexpensive computer.

“Reflecting TELUS’ longstanding commitment to leveraging our technology, in combination with our culture of giving, to bridge social and economic digital divides, our team is working diligently – with their hearts and their hands – to keep our communities and customers connected throughout this unprecedented time in history,” said Darren Entwistle, president and chief executive officer of Telus, in a press release. “By increasing our support for low-income Canadians through our Internet for Good program, we are helping families prioritize their well-being during this pandemic.”

Those who have received either a letter from the British Columbia Ministry of Social Development and Poverty Reduction with a unique access code can sign up into the program by calling Telus at 1-866-835-8744, while the ones who have received a letter from the Government of Canada with a unique access code can sign up by visiting connecting-families.ca.

The company has also waived all Easy Roam, Travel Passes and pay-per-use roaming charges for postpaid and small business customers until April 30, 2020, in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, it’s offering flexible payment options for consumer and small business customers who have been financially affected by the crisis, as well as free educational activities encouraging families to ‘Learn, Do and Share’ with Microsoft.

Telus also announced today a $500,000 donation to the University of British Columbia (UBC) Hospital Foundation, Vancouver General Hospital (VGH) and Vancouver Prostate Centre (VPC) to assist in the search for therapeutic antiviral treatments for COVID-19.

“Funding will help to expand our resources, including scientists, research assistants, reagents, equipment and operational costs. We encourage more organizations to help fund this vital research,” said Dr. Larry Goldenberg, director of development at VPC and UBC, professor of urologic sciences, and recipient of the Order of British Columbia, and member of the Order of Canada, in a separate press release.

