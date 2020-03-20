Telus to donate $10 million to address public healthcare crisis

The Telus Friendly Future Foundation has committed $10 million in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the company announced this week.

The initiative is aimed at supporting and enhancing community response and public healthcare capacity across Canada. The new funding will go toward purchasing new medical technology as well as equipment, like ventilators, and increased outreach to isolated seniors, mental health initiatives, support for food, and virtual education programs, the company announced in a March 19 press release.

“Our $10 million commitment will enable swift funding solutions where they are needed most,” said Darren Entwistle, president and chief executive officer of Telus, in a statement. “Whether providing frontline healthcare workers and vulnerable populations with supplies and technology that will keep them safe or supporting those who are isolated and at risk during this time with virtual healthcare and mental wellness support, we will do whatever is required to help our citizens and save lives.”

The company also says that it has other efforts underway when it comes to providing virtual healthcare solutions and telemedicine to people across the country, including access to one-on-one video consultations and home health monitoring with a licensed doctor free of charge on their smartphone.

