Microsoft events to go virtual for the foreseeable future

Microsoft says its events are likely to go virtual for the next year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

A Microsoft spokesperson confirmed to ZDNet this week that all the company events happening through the end of the year 2020 are going virtual.

“In light of the challenges presented by COVID-19, we are adjusting our event calendar and strategy. For the remainder of 2020, we are embracing the opportunity to experiment with new platforms to provide our partners, customers, and developers the highest quality, digital-first experiences,” the spokesperson told the publication. “We will continue to evaluate the event landscape, but that is what we have to share at this time.”

MVP Summit 2021 and Build 2021 are likely to meet the same fate as events in 2020.

Microsoft has already announced that Ignite 2020 will be an online-only event because of the ongoing pandemic. “Microsoft Ignite will be launched as a digital event experience this September,” Microsoft announced on its website.

