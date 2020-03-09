Complete list of tech events cancelled or postponed due to COVID-19

As health officials work to keep the COVID-19 outbreak under control, numerous events all around the world have been cancelled, postponed, or altered to be carried out in a digital format.

February

February 24 to February 27: Mobile World Congress in Barcelona (cancelled)

March

March 3 to March 6: Cisco Live Melbourne (cancelled)

March 4: DocuSign Momentum in San Francisco (in-person event cancelled, online-only event)

March 4: Salesforce World Tour Sydney (in-person event cancelled, online-only event)

March 9 to March 12: Facebook Global Marketing Summit in San Francisco (cancelled)

March 9 to March 12: SAP Concur Fashion (in-person event cancelled, online-only event)

March 10 to March 11: Microsoft WSLConf in Redmod, WA (in-person event cancelled, online-only event)

March 10 to March 13: Qualtrics X4 Summit in Salt Lake City (postponed until Fall of 2020)

March 10: IDC Directions, Boston (cancelled, keynotes still being livestreamed)

March 15 to March 18: O’Reilly Strata Data & AI Conference in San Jose (postponed until September 14 to September 17)

March 15 to March 20: Microsoft MVP Global Summit in Bellevue and Redmond, WA (in-person event cancelled, online-only event)

March 16 to March 18: SAP Ariba LIVE in Las Vegas (cancelled)

March 16 to March 19: F5 Agility 2020 in Orlando (in-person event cancelled, online-only event)

March 18 to March 19: Domopalooza in Salt Lake City (in-person event cancelled, online-only event)

March 22 to March 26: Nvidia GTC – GPE Technology Conference in San Jose (in-person event cancelled, online-only event)

March 23 to March 26: Aruba Networks Atmosphere 2020 in Las Vegas (in-person event cancelled, online-only event)

March 23 to March 26: Oracle Modern Business Experience in Chicago (postponed until Sep. 21-24 to merge with OpenWorld)

March 24 to March 26: EmTech Asia in Singapore (postponed until August 4 to August 5)

March 29 to April 1: Adobe Summit in Las Vegas (in-person event cancelled, online-only event)

March 29 to April 1: SAS Global Forum in Washington, DC (in-person event cancelled, online-only event)

March 30 to April 2: Oktane Live (was planned as an online-only event this year)

March 31 to April 1: Paris Blockchain Week Summit in Paris (postponed until December 9 to December 10)

March 31 to April 2: Atlassian Summit 2020 in Las Vegas (in-person event cancelled, online-only event)

March 31 to April 3: Black Hat Asia 2020 in Singapore (postponed until September 29 to October 2)

April

April 6 to April 8: Google Cloud Next in San Francisco (in-person event cancelled, online-only event)

April 6 to April 9: Kaspersky’s Security Analyst Summit in Barcelona (postponed until Fall 2020)

Late April: Google News Initiative Summit in Sunnyvale, CA (cancelled)

May

May 6 to May 8: Facebook F8 in San Jose (cancelled)

May 6 to May 8: Shopify Unite 2020 developers conference in Toronto (in-person event cancelled, online-only event)

May 12 to May 14: Google I/O in Mountain View, CA (cancelled)

May 12 to May 14: Ingram Micro Cloud Summit 2020 in Miami Beach, FL (postponed until early 2021)

June

June 18 to June 19: TNW Conference in Amsterdam (postponed until October 1 to October 2)

