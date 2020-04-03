Canada partners with Amazon Canada to distribute essential equipment

The Government of Canada today announced it has signed an agreement with Amazon Canada, allowing the tech giant to distribute medical equipment to the territories and provinces around the country where it’s needed most in the ongoing battle against the coronavirus.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made the announcement today during a daily news briefing. No details on the value of the contract were revealed.

The Canadian government has been working with manufacturers to increase the production of high-demand medical items such as test kits, masks, face shields, gloves, gowns and ventilators to assist healthcare workers on the frontlines.

From IT Business Canada:

Ontario-based tech firm to mass-produce 3D-printed face shields for healthcare workers

Amazon will use its wide distribution network for the purpose of guaranteeing the delivery where medical equipment is most necessary, Trudeau said speaking in French.

Canadian manufacturers and businesses are stepping up to help fight the COVID-19 outbreak. In a press release earlier this week, Trudeau had announced progress under Canada’s Plan to Mobilize Industry to fight COVID-19, which increases the ability of the country to respond to the outbreak with necessary medical equipment and supplies.

As of Friday, Canada had 11,747 cases of COVID-19, and 152 Canadians had died, according to public health data.