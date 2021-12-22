Wednesday, December 22, 2021
SUBSCRIBE
23
0
Emerging Tech

CES 2022 exhibitors opting out over Omicron concerns, but CTA says the show will go on

Lynn Greiner
Aerial view of Las Vegas strip in Nevada
Source: Getty Images

Despite exits by a number of exhibitors, the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) still seems determined to make CES 2022, scheduled for January 5 – 8, a live event. But how long that will last, in the face of Omicron-driven withdrawals, is anyone’s guess.

This week, T-Mobile, Amazon, Meta (Facebook’s parent), Twitter, Pinterest, and iHeartRadio are among the organizations that have pulled out. In addition, the company said in a statement that T-Mobile’s chief executive officer, Mike Sievert, will no longer be presenting a keynote either in-person or virtually, although the company said it will continue to be an event sponsor.

Other big players such as Samsung and General Motors are reportedly monitoring the situation; should they and other companies like Intel, LG, Panasonic, Nikon, and Canon back out, CTA may have to re-evaluate its plans. However, Adweek reports that CES said it was adding exhibitors as of Monday, with about 2,100 still attending, and Reuters reports that Qualcomm, Sony Electronics, and Alphabet Inc’s Google and self-driving vehicle unit Waymo still plan to attend.

The Verge also reports that it, and many other major tech publications, including CNET, Engadget, TechCrunch, TechRadar and Tom’s Guide, will not be attending. IT World Canada will also be following the virtual version of the event.

The COVID-19 pandemic has been wreaking havoc on conferences over the past couple of years. The 2021 CES was virtual only; its 2020 edition came just before the pandemic was declared. And the 2020 Mobile World Congress in Barcelona was cancelled entirely, scant weeks before its scheduled start, after exhibitors cancelled in droves. In 2021, it held a hybrid event.

Most other tech vendors have opted for virtual events for the past two years, with hopes of returning to in-person in 2022. That is looking less likely, at least for the early part of the year. Both the World Economic Forum and the RSA security conference, previously scheduled for early 2022, have already been postponed until the summer.

 

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication. Click this link to send me a note →

Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada
Lynn Greiner
Lynn Greiner
Lynn Greiner has been interpreting tech for businesses for over 20 years and has worked in the industry as well as writing about it, giving her a unique perspective into the issues companies face. She has both IT credentials and a business degree.
Previous articleVancouver software company to acquire Australia-based Link Group for CA$3.2 billion

Related Tech News

Popular Stories This Week

ITWorldcanada.com is the leading Canadian online resource for IT professionals working in medium to large enterprises. IT World Canada creates daily news content, produces a daily newsletter and features IT professionals who blog on topics of industry interest.

FOLLOW US

© 2021 IT World Canada. All Rights Reserved.

Produced by ITWC publishers of ChannelDailyNews.com, ITbusiness.ca and DirectionInformatique.com

Recommended for you
Emerging Tech

Taking the tangle out of the Web

Chris Conrath - 0