CES 2022 exhibitors opting out over Omicron concerns, but CTA says the show will go on

Despite exits by a number of exhibitors, the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) still seems determined to make CES 2022, scheduled for January 5 – 8, a live event. But how long that will last, in the face of Omicron-driven withdrawals, is anyone’s guess.

This week, T-Mobile, Amazon, Meta (Facebook’s parent), Twitter, Pinterest, and iHeartRadio are among the organizations that have pulled out. In addition, the company said in a statement that T-Mobile’s chief executive officer, Mike Sievert, will no longer be presenting a keynote either in-person or virtually, although the company said it will continue to be an event sponsor.

Other big players such as Samsung and General Motors are reportedly monitoring the situation; should they and other companies like Intel, LG, Panasonic, Nikon, and Canon back out, CTA may have to re-evaluate its plans. However, Adweek reports that CES said it was adding exhibitors as of Monday, with about 2,100 still attending, and Reuters reports that Qualcomm, Sony Electronics, and Alphabet Inc’s Google and self-driving vehicle unit Waymo still plan to attend.

The Verge also reports that it, and many other major tech publications, including CNET, Engadget, TechCrunch, TechRadar and Tom’s Guide, will not be attending. IT World Canada will also be following the virtual version of the event.

The COVID-19 pandemic has been wreaking havoc on conferences over the past couple of years. The 2021 CES was virtual only; its 2020 edition came just before the pandemic was declared. And the 2020 Mobile World Congress in Barcelona was cancelled entirely, scant weeks before its scheduled start, after exhibitors cancelled in droves. In 2021, it held a hybrid event.

Most other tech vendors have opted for virtual events for the past two years, with hopes of returning to in-person in 2022. That is looking less likely, at least for the early part of the year. Both the World Economic Forum and the RSA security conference, previously scheduled for early 2022, have already been postponed until the summer.