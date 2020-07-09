Microsoft adds OpenText’s information governance, secure collaboration at scale, and content management

Waterloo-based information management software company OpenText today announced that it is extending its content services technology for Microsoft Teams, enabling the use of its content services for information governance and control.

Addition of the information governance tools and systems to Teams will make available an expanded set of compliance, records management, and archiving options available to the users and administrators of the collaboration tool, OpenText noted in a press release.

“Microsoft Teams has become critical infrastructure for organizations that have rapidly moved to remote work. As more work moves to digital collaboration environments, integrating Enterprise Content Services into Teams makes it easier to access relevant documents while maintaining information governance and compliance policies,” said Lou Blatt, chief marketing officer of OpenText, in the announcement. “With this integration, we are providing customers our industry-leading content collaboration within Teams.”

OpenText already provides several solutions to Microsoft, including OpenText Extended ECM for Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Carbonite Backup for Microsoft Office 365. The OpenText and Microsoft collaboration provides information management solutions that extend joint customers’ existing investments in these technologies, delivered off-cloud, hybrid cloud, or as a managed service on Microsoft Azure. Many OpenText customers already depend on Azure for locally compliant and highly secure access to over 15 OpenText solutions delivered to customers as a managed service. OpenText now makes over 40 solutions available in the Azure Marketplace, including those available from Carbonite, according to the announcement.

OpenText says this new integration will help businesses comply with complicated legal and regulatory requirements as remote work is skyrocketing amid COVID-19, and business leaders are preparing themselves for the government risks associated with it.

“We have seen a massive spike in adoption of Microsoft Teams with the shift to remote work. As the nature of work has changed, so has productivity and collaboration, including the tools required to meet the needs and expectations of business,” said Jonathan Tinter, corporate vice-president of business development at Microsoft. “By delivering deeper integrations into Teams, OpenText is helping its customers to work in new ways and positioning organizations to respond to the evolving needs of their business.”