Why in-person workers may be more likely to get promoted – BBC

Working from home is a blessing for those with travelling disabilities or single parents. It’s also boosted productivity for employees who prefer a personalized, secluded work environment. Despite its many benefits, remote work has reduced employee visibility and in turn, hampered their chances of promotion. In Why in-person workers may be more likely to get promoted, Kate Morgan of BBC reported on the topic in length with various experts.

The article noted that the “out of sight, out of mind” issue that’s causing promotional inequity has existed way before the pandemic. Managers tend to forget the workers they do not frequently see, even if the remote worker is just as productive–if not more so–than their office colleagues.

Managers are also more forgiving of lower work performances just because the employee is in their line of sight. This is because in an office setting, they get to monitor the employee’s work process. In a remote environment, managers tend to focus more on the end result and are oblivious to the challenges along the way.

Additionally, staff with fewer in-person appearances did not develop relationships and managerial skills as readily. They also have fewer opportunities to share new skills they’ve learned.

For now, the pandemic continues to impose travel and in-person restrictions, providing a level playing field as it pushes everyone to work remotely. But as many companies set up a hybrid work environment, it will be critical to ensure that remote employees receive proper recognition for their achievements.

The solution is simple and blunt. According to the experts interviewed in the report, it’s best to keep everyone on the same kind of schedule. The organization needs to stick to either in-person, remote, or hybrid work with a set schedule for the whole team, managers included. This is easier said than done, of course, as employees would like the freedom to choose how they want to work.

