Managing remote employees: 8 best practices for leaders now – The Enterprisers Project

IT employees around the world have been working from home for nearly a year now, and remote work is expected to become the new normal for many. But, leaders and managers need to stop applying did in-person practices directly to the virtual workplace, says Elizabeth Freedman, executive advisor and consultant at executive coaching and assessment firm Bates Communications.

There is a growing need for IT leaders to optimize the work-from-home proposition and rethink the remote work environment for it to be successful in the long run.

Here are eight remote management best practices, according to The Enterprisers Project:

Limit meetings: Do a meeting audit and see what should stay or go to ensure uninterrupted workflow for employees. Create remote-optimized HR practices: Ensure you are not using the same methods to manage remote workers and office-based workers. “You must have recognition, compensation, and career planning for remote employees (that are) on par with office-based employees,” says Cynthia Spraggs, chief executive officer of virtual work consultancy Virtira and author of How To Work From Home . Ensure productive online conversations: There is a need for leaders and managers to get really good on video and ensure productive conversations to best engage audiences and put the message across in an effective way. Invest in keeping it short: Too much social chatter or long-winded explanations can crush an interaction, says Spraggs. Those prone to this error should be instructed to keep it short and sweet. Create space: People should be encouraged to speak, at the same time, and tell how they are feeling. Leaders and managers should also reveal a little of themselves to their employees so they feel comfortable. Train staff on collaboration tools: It’s time to invest in the right collaboration tools and training. This will increase meeting and work productivity by improving virtual collaborations. Avoid burnout: Leaders and managers must pay attention to time management and make sure they have time for strategic planning and long-term thinking. Encourage employee input and feedback: Get input on what the team is doing and how you can help to improve their remote work experiences.

