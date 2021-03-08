The great divide: business leaders are split on long-term remote working. This is what Spotify, Twitter, Goldman Sachs, and others have announced – Insider

Although the world has adopted remote work for nearly a year now, its long-term viability is still hotly debated. While it cuts down on travel and office space expenses, it also reduces human interaction. So where does the world stand? A recent Insider article compiled a number of company’s thoughts on the viability of remote work.

Spotify – Spotify will transition into a permanent flexible-work model with a new remote work policy. Under the new model, Spotify staff can work remotely, at the office, or choose a coworking space that the company will expense.

Twitter – Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has encouraged staff to work remotely even before the pandemic began. The social media company said that the pandemic only accelerated its plans to transition into remote work.

Salesforce – Salesforce has also installed a flexible work-from-home policy. Employees will get to choose between going fully-remote, on-location, or a mix of both.

Goldman Sachs – David Solomon, Goldman Sachs CEO, recently stated that remote work is not ideal for the investment bank. He rejected the idea that remote work will become the new normal, criticizing its viability and that it needs to be corrected “as quickly as possible.”

J.P. Morgan – Other major banks also share Solomon’s views. Jamie Dimon, CEO of J.P. Morgan Chase, also expressed his concerns with remote work last October. Dimon questioned how remote work can help build company culture and promote learning, adding that staff connect best before and after the meeting, not during.

Netflix – Netflix CEO Reed Hastings pinned remote work as a pure negative last September. He stated that he doesn’t see any positives from employees not being able to get together in person.

Whether they agree or disagree, the pandemic has left a permanent mark on workplace structures. Amid the on-going discussions, the workforce is slowly warming up to a hybrid model.

