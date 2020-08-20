Syndicated Source: tuan_azizi | Getty Images Work from home Top 10 keyboard shortcuts to make you a Microsoft Teams super user – Microsoft Pragya Sehgal @itworldca Published: August 20th, 2020Microsoft Teams now has over 75 million daily active users, and most of them are continuously looking at ways to become a Teams pro, exploring keyboard shortcuts to carry out meetings, chatting, and navigation more efficiently. The Teams team has shared their top 10 favourite keyboard shortcuts to make you a Microsoft Teams superuser.To run your meetings more efficiently:Ctrl + shift + M – Mute/unmute your micCtrl + shift + O – Turn on/off your cameraTo easily start conversations, search for content, and quickly edit messages:Ctrl + N – Start a new chat ^ – Hit your arrow key and it will edit your last message sent (without needing to click on “…”) Ctrl + O – Attach a fileTo move between your chats, teams, and calls, and search of information quickly:Ctrl + 1+ 2 + 3 – Navigate up and down the left navigation rail. (i.e. Ctrl + 1 = Activity feed; Ctrl +2 = Chat; Ctrl + 3 = Teams etc.)Ctrl + E – Quick access to the search bar at the top of Teams.Ctrl + / – This displays the commands that you can use to easily navigate to different locations, access content, or set your status.To express emotions::word – Type a colon “:” immediately followed by a word to discover additional emojis (e.g. :person or :apple) Source: MicrosoftTo explore more keyboard shortcuts:type Ctrl + . to see all the keyboard shortcuts or click on your profile in the top right-hand corner and click keyboard shortcuts. Original Article Source Work from home Microsoft Teams, work from home