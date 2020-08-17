35 Healthy Snacks for Work That You Can Keep at Your Desk – Self

Did you know that your brain consumes up to 20 per cent of your body’s total energy? To keep your noggin sharp, having healthy snacks on hand is essential to staying focused when working from home and elsewhere.



Here is a list of 35 ideas for healthy snacks for work which are satisfying and come with nutritional staying power to help you sustain your energy until the next meal.

Seeds: Pumpkin, hemp and chia seeds are a great source of protein, easy to store or consume, and therefore make a good snack for work.

Plain oatmeal packets: Warm, filling and super healthy, plain oatmeal microwaved with water makes a great work snack.

Raw nuts: Shelf-stable and a rich source of fat and protein, snacking on raw nuts can keep you supercharged at work and help you stay healthy at the same time.

Granola: This is a nice and healthy dry snack for work desk that you can eat plain or even add to your milk or salad for that extra protein.

Dark chocolates: Bet you didn’t see this one coming. Although it’s often seen as a guilty pleasure, dark chocolate is a great source of magnesium. You can pair it with nuts or peanut butter to turn it into a high protein, satisfying snack. Also, try it with a light tea.

The list is too extensive to fully detail here. If you feel like none of these are good fuel for your brain, then refer to the full list within the source article.

