How to manage your time when working from home

Motivating yourself to work is, well, hard work, especially when your boss isn’t around to check on you at home. The dredging hours meld together and a few minutes break time could slip into hours without vigilance. If you have trouble managing your time, here are a few pointers on getting you back on track:

Make sure not to get overworked: Avoid doing mundane, repetitive tasks to avoid being at risk of overworking yourself when working from home, and set up reminders for real breaks.

Build an effective working routine: set a consistent schedule for waking up, set your work hours, and build a good morning routine including getting dressed, meditating and exercising.

Change your environment from time to time: You can beat work distractions and that dull feeling by changing your scenery regularly. This will help you focus better when working from home.

Work during the most productive hours: You need to be aware of the times when you are most productive and motivated, especially when working from home, and schedule your activities based on that.