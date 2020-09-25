Yesterday was a dress rehearsal – It’s time to confront real uncertainty

Business leaders are expected to make big decisions. This is especially true in uncertain times when many might lack the boldness to move forward. With COVID-19, timelines have been crushed as overnight a huge percentage of employees have been relocated to home offices. Suddenly, leaders find they no longer have weeks or months to make major decisions but days or even hours.

Your company may be doing a great job so far handling the challenges of the so-called new normal. Or perhaps you’re somewhat paralyzed, plagued by a feeling that your next choice might be the wrong one. Others of you might be making rash decisions, thinking action and boldness will set things aright. And yet at the end of the day, though, the only question that really matters is:

Is your organization ready to deal with the uncertainties of the future?

COVID came on basically overnight: one day, it seems, all was well, and it was smooth sailing ahead; within a week it was a modern-day dystopia, with frantic talk of testing, lockdowns, and potentially millions of people dead of a killer virus. Now, months later, here we are: alive and in reasonably good shape but facing a particularly foggy tomorrow and a rapidly growing threat of cyber attack.

There is no ignoring what has come. Companies have only one option, and that is to move powerfully into tomorrow — whatever tomorrow is going to look like. But moving forward has never been a matter of just doing it; real intelligence coming out of careful analysis is needed in order to set a course for future growth.

If your company has all the answers, and knows everything it needs to know about the future, then feel free to close this page. But if in your organization there is room for improvement and room for learning, then you’ll want to at least consider reserving a spot for the October 20th webinar “What’s in Your Playbook?”

Join ITWC CIO Jim Love and Fortinet Chief, Security Insights & Global Threat Allliances, FortiGuard Labs Derek Manky as they reflect on key research and data, and look closely not only at what’s been going on in Canada since “zero hour” of the COVID-19 pandemic but also how you can use what you do know right now to move forward in a powerful and intelligent way.

