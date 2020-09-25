Microsoft Endpoint Manager expanding to be single hub for management and endpoint security

At Microsoft Ignite this week, the company announced that Microsoft Endpoint Manager, its unified management solution, is receiving a series of new features to expand its capabilities. Here are some highlights.

Available now are:

Shared iPad for Business lets users log into an iPad with their Azure Active Directory account into a separate partition on the device. This allows companies to deploy shared iPads without worrying about user data overlapping, and lets individuals use their personal iPads for business without compromising security.

In public preview:

Microsoft Tunnel is a remote access solution integrated with Endpoint Manager that allows iOS and Android devices to connect to on-prem applications. It supports both per-app or full device VPNs and split tunnelling and is tied into Conditional Access to ensure devices are compliant with policy.

Mac OS support now provides Macs a first-class management experience, including new enrollment experiences, single sign-on across apps, the ability to deploy scripts to devices, and new managed lifecycle features from Apple.

Coming soon:

Management of virtual desktops or third-party VDI solutions in the same console as management of physical PCs will be in public preview by the end of 2020.

Endpoint Manager’s mobile application management (MAM) is being built into Microsoft Edge on all platforms to allow users to access web apps from personal machines while preventing the data from leaving the browser or other approved location.