Eric Schmidt exits Google completely

Eric Schmidt, former chief executive officer of Google, is no longer serving as an advisor to Google and its parent company Alphabet, according to CNET.

Schmidt’s departure comes 20 months after he left Alphabet’s board of directors. He joined as the chief executive officer of Google in 2001 and stepped down from this role in 2011 when he became the executive chairman of Alphabet. However, Schmidt announced an intention to transition to a technical advisor role at the end of 2017, while still maintaining a board seat. CNET broke the news about Schmidt’s complete departure after speaking with sources “familiar with the situation.”

He was originally brought into the company to serve as an overseer to the company’s young founders, Larry Page and Sergey Brin.

Schmidt joined Google after serving as chief executive officer of software maker Novell. He currently chairs the Defense Innovation Board, an organization set up in 2016 to bring the technological innovation and best practice of Silicon Valley to the U.S. Military, including advancements in machine learning. In addition, he is the chairman of the National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence, which advises Congress on AI for defence.

