The 12 biggest tech acquisitions of all time

Mergers and acquisitions are frequent letdowns for all parties involved. Stuff can look great on paper, but when it comes to actual execution, things can get complicated and costly fast.

A Harvard Business Review report from 2016 says 70 to 90 per cent of acquisitions are “abysmal failures.”

But when all angles are covered, the results are hard to deny.

The list, which now includes NVIDIA’s acquisition of Arm, is up to date as of Sept. 15, 2020.