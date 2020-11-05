Microsoft Future Now at a glance: Business leaders say DX is overdue, critical research highlights, and more

Kickoff

Microsoft Canada president Kevin Peesker kicked things off with an overview of results from a Microsoft survey that asked Canadian business decision-makers about the health of their businesses and the impact of the pandemic. Of the 45 per cent of respondents who said they were overdue to digitally transform, almost three quarters agreed that COVID-19 was the catalyst that pushed them to do so.

“The resilience of Canadians has been truly remarkable,” Peesker said. “It is the merging of human ingenuity and the power of technology that has enabled organizations to quickly and safely adapt to the changes around us.”

This activity has been visible in the surging demand for cloud-computing services. Microsoft says it experienced a 48 per cent revenue increase for Azure, a slight increase from the reported 47 per cent growth in Q4 2020, but far behind the 76 per cent growth experienced in Q2 2019.

But there has been a rapid adoption of cloud computing, across all verticals and customer types, Peesker told us afterwards. During the early days of the pandemic, for example, within weeks Microsoft supported more than 150,000 federal government employees on its Teams platform. Some SMEs made enormous leaps in how they used cloud services, he added, by taking greater advantage of the Dynamics 365 portfolio and business intelligence solutions.