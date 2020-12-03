AWS re:Invent 2020: The product announcements so far

Amazon DevOps Guru

What is it?

AWS has described it as a new machine learning-powered operations service that makes it easier for developers to improve application availability by automatically detecting operational issues and providing tailored recommendations and specific actions for remediation.

How does it work?

It applies machine learning informed by years of Amazon.com and AWS operations to automatically collect and analyze data like application metrics, logs, events, and traces for identifying behaviours that deviate from normal operating patterns (e.g. under-provisioned compute capacity, database I/O over-utilization, memory leaks, etc.). When Amazon DevOps Guru identifies anomalous application behaviour (e.g. increased latency, error rates, resource constraints, etc.) that could cause potential outages or service disruptions, it alerts developers with issue details (e.g. resources involved, issue timeline, related events, etc.) via Amazon Simple Notification Service (SNS) and partner integrations like Atlassian Opsgenie and PagerDuty to help them quickly understand the potential impact and likely causes of the issue. It will even spit out specific recommendations for remediation.

How does it help?

Developers can use remediation suggestions from Amazon DevOps Guru to reduce time to resolution when issues arise. There are no upfront costs or commitments with Amazon DevOps Guru, and customers pay only for the data Amazon DevOps Guru analyzes.