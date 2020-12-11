AWS re:Invent 2020: First it’s products, then it’s partnerships

AWS is teaming up, well, everyone

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has been making tons of product and partnership announcements since the onset of this year’s virtual AWS re:Invent.

After walking through last week’s plethora of announcements, we’re back this week to introduce you to all the companies that AWS has announced collaborations with since the beginning of December.

Available as a free three-week virtual event, AWS re:Invent began on Nov. 30 and will run through Dec. 18.

In case you missed it:

AWS re:Invent 2020: The product announcements so far

===

BlackBerry and AWS joins forces to create intelligent vehicle development platform [Full story]

===

AWS announces a no-code mobile and web app builder [Full story]

===

AWS is making moves in Canada, but so are its critics as protests disrupt summit [Full story, 2019]