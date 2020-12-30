6 ways COVID-19 has impacted the public and private sectors

Internet traffic is at unprecedented highs

Internet traffic grew globally by more than 40 per cent between Feb. 1 and April 19, with almost all of that increase occurring in March and April, according to a report by the Waterloo, Ont.-based network management company Sandvine. This trend continues and can be attributed to users around the world going online more than ever to work and study from home, watch videos and play games.

According to an Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) report that analyzes internet bandwidth at internet exchange points, by country, demand for broadband communication services has soared, with some operators experiencing as much as a 60 per cent increase in internet traffic compared to before the crisis. The report indicates that Canada has seen the highest jump of the 14 countries measured. Similar to the traffic trends seen at many other internet exchanges, traffic at the Toronto Internet Exchange (TORIX) grew in mid-March as COVID-19 spread throughout North America and schools and businesses shut down. Traffic remained elevated through May but dropped during the early summer months before starting to grow again in August.