IT World Canada assets are for sale

Jim Love

The assets of iconic publisher IT World Canada are up for sale. Today the Trustee, Crowe Soberman released the notice of sale. The following is a summary of that information taken from the PDF document available from the Trustee. For the official version of this information, please contact the Trustee using the contact information at the bottom of this article.

Invitation for Offers to Purchase the Business and Assets of IT WORLD CANADA INC. DEADLINE FOR SUBMITTING A BINDING LETTER OF INTENT: June 12, 2024

An opportunity exists to purchase the assets of IT World Canada Inc. (“IT World” or the “Company”).

For over three decades IT World was a leading Canadian online resource for IT professionals working in medium to large enterprises.

In addition, the Company specialized in providing marketing services, advertising and demand generation consulting for a variety of companies through their website, newsletters, affiliated podcasts, events and other media publications.

Included in the property for sale are the websites:

  1. ITWorldCanada.com
  2. ITBusiness.ca
  3. Directioninformatique.com
  4. ChannelDailynews.com
  5. Itwc.ca (corporate website)

In addition there are:

  • A large number of opt-in Newsletters including dailies for each publication as well as newsletters for key areas of interest.
  • IT World has a database of over 250,000 subscribers and contacts. Subscribers and contacts are compliant with Canadian Anti-Spam Legislation. Full demographic information and analytics regarding the subscribers are also available.
  • Client List of Key Media Purchasers, with Contacts and History of Engagements
  • Industry Partnerships and Key Industry Events: Established keynote events including MapleSec (cybersecurity), Analytics unleashed and more.

If you are interested in pursuing this opportunity, please contact the Trustee to obtain the full document and a non-disclosure agreement (NDA). Parties who execute the NDA will be given access to a virtual data room providing confidential information and documents regarding the Company.

The deadline for delivery of a binding letter of intent is June 12, 2024 at 5:00 pm (EST). Trustee’s name: Crowe Soberman Inc. Attention: Zach Zelewicz 1-416-963-7205 Email: [email protected]

 

 

Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

Jim Love
Jim Love
I've been in IT and business for over 30 years. I worked my way up, literally from the mail room and I've done every job from mail clerk to CEO. Today I'm CIO and Chief Digital Officer of IT World Canada - Canada's leader in ICT publishing and digital marketing.
