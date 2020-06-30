Collision from Home 2020 at a glance

The Prime Minister speaks

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau closed out the conference with a discussion with Gillian Tett of the Financial Times about what’s coming in the years ahead and what Canada needs to do.

“I think, quite frankly, this crisis accelerated our actions around the climate crisis,” he said. “We’re facing what is hopefully a very short term but massive crisis right now, the climate crisis is a slightly longer term, even though we’re seeing very real and have real consequences from it. Now, we need to step up, we need to listen to science, which is why we move forward on protecting our oceans, we move forward on banning plastics. There’s a lot of things we’re doing, there’s more to do. But one of the reflections I have is around our world’s resistance to change. And that sense that, ‘no, no, no, change is scary and we have to resist it, we have to be careful about it’. Well, right now we were just minding our own business as a planet for the past few years and suddenly change landed on us without any of us asking for it. And what that has created is an openness and an opportunity I think for people to say, ‘okay you know what, we do need to rethink our systems, we do need to be stronger and more resilient’. So we get through the next waves and you don’t have a future pandemic 10 years from now hit us nearly as hard. But it also means we have to rethink our systems, including around climate change, and making shifts happen now during this crisis. Well there’s an opportunity to it, there’s an openness as we reopen, as we rebuild, how we build back better, how we build back green. These are the things we need to be talking about right now.”