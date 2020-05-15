10 ways to explore the world in isolation

Oh to be in England

If you fancy a little wander around London, UK, we’ve found several virtual tours of interesting sites. If you’d like a look at how the other half lives, check out this virtual tour of Buckingham Palace, or this one of Hampton Court Palace. If art is more your cup of tea, the National Gallery offers several tours. During World War II, Churchill War Rooms was the global hub of information and the place where the government officials ran operations. And of course, the Tower of London tour will let you have a look at the Crown Jewels and meet the famous ravens. Legend says that the Tower – and the Kingdom – will fall if the ravens leave the Tower, so they’re under Royal protection. Image by PublicDomainPictures from Pixabay.