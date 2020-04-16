10 online distractions you may not have discovered during social distancing

Spaced out

NASA has a lovely collection of e-books in multiple formats (iBooks, Kindle, ePub, and PDF) available online, ranging from gorgeous pictorials to hard science. Look at Saturn Through the Eyes of Cassini, read a history of the Hubble space telescope, learn how NASA is working to quiet sonic booms, and even grab a 17 volume Researcher’s Guide series that educates potential users of the International Space Station platform on how to translate their ground-based experiments to the space environment.

If you have a technical bent, think about designing a tiny experiment to shoot into space. NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory is running a contest to help do just that.

Image: Pencil Parker, from Pixabay