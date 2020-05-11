Work From Home For Rest Of Year? Some Tech Companies Say “Yes” – Forbes

Love it or hate it, the work from home trend will continue as countries battle against COVID-19. In fact, many prominent tech companies say their employees will be working from home for the rest of the year.

Here’s what you need to know – and what it might mean for you:

Google : While employees who need to return to the office can start as early as June or July, Google Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai said during an internal meeting last week that the majority of Google employees can continue to work from home for the remainder of the year.

Facebook : Facebook will reopen most of its offices on July 6, many of its employees will be able to work from home through the end of 2020, according to reporting from CNBC.

Zillow: Zillow Chief Executive Officer Rich Barton tweeted that Zillow employees “have the flexibility” to work from home through at least the end of the year.

Amazon : Amazon extended its work from home policy, offering Amazon employees the option to work from home through at least October.

Microsoft : Microsoft will also continue its work from home policy through October.

Slack : Employees can work from home through September.

