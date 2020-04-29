Minimizing security vulnerabilities for remote workers – ZDNet

Remote workers make prime targets for those wishing to exploit vulnerabilities. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, nearly everyone is working from home, and security vulnerability is a huge concern if your employees are dealing with sensitive data, proprietary information, and client contracts. Here are some things to keep in mind:

Password hygiene: Strong, frequently updated passwords protect businesses. It’s good to have a set policy in place for how remote workers manage their physical devices.

Security protection: If the company owns the device, the company should be ensuring that the device is properly protected with up-to-date antivirus, device encryption, and firewalls. Cybersecurity policies should designate which devices (organization-owned v. employee-owned) can be used for which kinds of business activity.

Email encryption: Email is a gateway for potential threats, and email encryption is a must for remote workers. So is a strict email policy outlining what constitutes suspicious messages and how employees should handle them.

Public Wi-Fi and computers: A firm policy here could avert disaster, and abstinence, at least in this arena, is the best policy. Organizations should prohibit remote workers from using public WiFi and shared computers for work-related activities.