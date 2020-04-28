How to Keep Your Energy Bill Low While Working From Home – Lifehacker

Spending more time at home means using more of your utilities. Whether it’s more visits to the fridge or keeping the TV on in the background, energy costs can quickly add up. Lifehacker compiled a few useful tips on keeping energy costs low and be more environmentally friendly.

Set your refrigerator to 38 degrees Fahrenheit (around 3 degrees Celsius) and your freezer to 5 degrees Fahrenheit (around 5 degrees Celsius).

Take fewer showers if you’re less active to save on hot water.

Close blinds and curtains on hot days to save on air conditioning costs. Use fans instead of air conditioning units whenever possible.

Don’t prewash your dishes. Instead, scrape off stuck-on food scraps before sticking them in the dishwasher.

Wash your laundry with cold water and use tennis balls to keep drying cycles efficient.

