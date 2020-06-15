4 Pitfalls Of Working Remote: The Lesser-Discussed Reality – Forbes

The ongoing pandemic has made remote work essential for nearly everyone. The topic has taken over the internet and every other article is about why organizations need to offer it to their employees. There are definitely many benefits of working from home, however, there are some risks attached to it, as well.

Forbes shed light on some pitfalls of working remotely that aren’t as talked about. If workers stray into these habits of remote work, a business could be taking a drop in productivity, employee morale, and revenue.

1. Lack Of Team Communication

Nearly every business thrives on communication and the lack thereof is one of the main pitfalls of working remotely. Telecommunication is absolutely critical for remote workers, and if a business doesn’t have a reliable system in place, it can be all too easy for a remote employee to miss out on projects or other work-related updates.

Solution: Be sure to use the tools at your disposal to your advantage when your team works remotely. You can use technology that streamlines digital communication, like instant messenger and video conferencing tools.

2. Feelings Of Isolation

When a part of or an entire team works remotely, they may start to feel distant from everyone else. Building relationships at work can boost engagement, loyalty, and productivity but when employees work exclusively, or even partially, from home, they could miss out on their chance to form relationships with their co-workers.

Solution: You might have remote employees video chat into holiday parties, host virtual coffee meetups, or send donuts to a remote employee when you bring in a box for the office.

3. Distractions On The Homefront

Studies show that employees can actually be more productive when they cut out the frustration of rush hour traffic until work takes a backseat to all the personal responsibilities the employee has at home.

Solution: Communicate expectations to employees before giving them the ability to work remotely. Create a policy that makes it clear that remote work should reflect in-office working.

4. Problems With Technology

Let’s say a computer loses WiFi connection. Now what? Or maybe a phone cuts out during an important conversation. These problems can and will disrupt workflow.

Solution: Invest in reliable hardware and software solutions from reputable providers. Also be sure to have a backup plan for when technology-related disasters strike.

