How to pull it all together in a post-pandemic business world

The globalization of work, emerging tech, and the rapid proliferation of mobile devices had people thinking about flexible work long before the pandemic. However, the lockdown put businesses and their employees on an accelerated path to remote work arrangements. Some companies are now even preparing to make it permanent.

The shift to a working from home (WFH) posture requires careful planning. It is a revolutionary mass movement involving now over four million Canadians. If the future is WFH, it has arrived rapidly. Companies wanting to enable and empower their home-based employees on a permanent basis need to consider and coordinate issues ranging from collaboration and productivity tools to the deployment of a new cyber security strategy to guard against a rising cyber threat.

So if you have come through the worst of the pandemic intact, and are now looking forward to getting back some version of “normal”, start with things you can fix. Embrace WFH fully by investing in your employees’ communications experience as a pathway to performance. Ask tough questions. Is your organization fully prepared to offer a “new normal” workplace? Are you right now offering your workers everything they need to communicate and collaborate effectively — and thus be as productive as they were before pre-pandemic?

