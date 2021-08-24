Coffee Briefing, August 24, 2021 – Prodigy’s digital ID platform update; Samsung Galaxy users get online repair portal; a podcast roundup; and more

Coffee Briefings are timely deliveries of the latest ITWC headlines, interviews, and podcasts. Today’s Coffee Briefing is delivered by IT World Canada reporter Pragya Sehgal, with files from the rest of the editorial team!

What’s new this week

Prodigy’s IDVerifact to integrate BioConnect’s Trust Platform and endpoint security solutions into its digital identity platform

Toronto-based fintech innovation firm Prodigy yesterday announced an agreement entered into between its subsidiary IDVerifact and the Toronto-based authentication platform company BioConnect.

As part of the agreement, digital identity solutions provider IDVerifact will integrate BioConnect‘s Trust Platform, including multi-factor authentication and endpoint security solutions, into its digital identity platform to verify identity across physical, IOT and digital applications. The BioConnect Trust Platform is a security solution that connects a company’s existing systems with the latest generation of biometric and mobile security. It is designed for large enterprises with complex infrastructure and security requirements, who need to reduce the risk of fraudulent digital transactions or access (for e.g., financial institutions), as well as those seeking to secure physical assets or facilities and increase regulatory compliance.

Samsung Canada launches online repair portal for Galaxy users

Samsung has introduced the Samsung Your Service online portal, which allows Galaxy smartphone and tablet users to navigate a range of customer care actions all in one place. Using the online portal, customers can register a Galaxy device and check warranty status; request support from Samsung experts; self-schedule a free door-to-door device pick up; and track ongoing repair services. The offering is available in Canada for Galaxy smartphone and tablet customers, whether the device is in or out of warranty; visit the website to access the services.

Trustifi launches One Click Compliance tool for global cyber security regulations

Software-as-a-service (SaaS) email encryption security company Trustifi yesterday announced the launch of its new offering, One Click Compliance tool, that allows administrators to run down a checklist of major global regulations, including the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA); the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS); General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR); California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA); Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA); and the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA), and choose those with which they need to comply.

The company explains how it works:

The tool allows administrators to set the solution to screen emails to automatically comply with a list of more than 10 regulatory compliance guidelines.

System administrators need to select which regulations the company desires for compliance from an on-screen list.

The system’s artificial intelligence (AI)-powered optical character recognition filters then proceed to scan each user’s emails, automatically encrypting any outgoing messages that include sensitive data in adherence to a specific compliance regulation.

Employees can then include necessary personal identifying information or credit card numbers in their correspondences, and those emails will be automatically encrypted to comply with the set guidelines., without any intervention on the part of the sender.

Did you know your desk is 3X dirtier than a toilet seat? New study proves it!

Over the past year, a work from home desk setup has gotten a lot of use. But do you know how many germs are lingering on your workspaces? A study from U.K.-based internet access and hosting services provider Fasthosts, conducted by swabbing different areas of the work from home set up, from the desk to the mouse and keyboard, and comparing them to other household objects, showed that our desks harbour more germs than a toilet seat.

Based on the swabbing results, the company says it found that the average cleanliness RLU (Relative Light Unit) score of a work-from-home desk is 606! As it turns out, a standard toilet seat is much cleaner than a desk, with a registered RLU score of 209.

Commenting on the research, Michelle Stark, sales and marketing director at Fasthosts, recommends that “desk users should practice good hygiene and clean their desk as regularly as possible.”

More to explore

Almost two-thirds of Canadians do not want to work full time from office – report

As organizations around the world continue reopening their offices after COVID-related closures, more employers are making plans to bring remote employees back to a physical workplace. But several reports suggest most employers and their employees do not seem to be on the same page when it comes to that.

Why you need to make zero defect manufacturing part of your corporate culture

A two-dollar part can bring a $40,000 piece of machinery grinding to a halt.

That is the expensive lesson too many manufacturers learn when they don’t pay sufficient attention to quality control. That was the warning from a panel of manufacturing experts discussing the ways manufacturing companies can move toward zero defects.

New Lighthouse Labs program to provide digital skills to 250 eligible Ontarians

Canadian tech education company Lighthouse Labs, in partnership with the Employment Ontario project funded in part by the government of Canada and the government of Ontario, has launched an initiative to provide 250 eligible Ontarians with the skills they need to become web developers.

Rogers, Telus offer support for long distance charges to Haiti and Afghanistan

Telus has specified that it, along with its flanker brands Koodo and Public, is waiving overage charges on long-distance and text/roaming packages to Haiti and Afghanistan. The $20,000 donation will go towards the Veterans Transition Network to ensure the safe migration of Afghans coming to Canada.

Channel Bytes August 20, 2021: Information snacks for busy partners

Staying informed is a constant challenge. There’s so much to do, and so little time. But we have you covered. Grab a coffee and take five while you nibble on these tidbits.

North American bulk power providers reporting more cyber incidents, says NERC

The number of cybersecurity-related incidents reported to the North American electrical industry’s information-sharing centre last year more than doubled in many categories, according to the annual report of the North American Energy Reliability Corporation (NERC).

ITWC Podcasts

Listen to the latest episode of Hashtag Trending

Intel signs new agreement with the Department of Defense, hacker returns remaining assets to Poly Network, and consumers are warming up to foldable phones.

Listen to the latest episode of Cyber Security Today

This podcast reports on the urgent need to patch Exchange Servers, ransomware-fighting advice and vulnerabilities in industrial control systems continue to climb.

Listen to the latest episode of Hashtag Tendances (Hosted by Direction Informatique)

If you live in Quebec or prefer to consume the latest technology news in French, our sister publication Direction Informatique has you covered. Follow them on Twitter as well.