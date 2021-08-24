Cameyo boosts remote access security to its virtual application delivery service

Virtual application delivery provider Cameyo is adding a new capability today to improve secure connectivity for remote and hybrid workers using its service.

Called secure cloud tunneling, it eliminates the need for an organization to open RDP ports in its firewall that can be exploited by threat actors.

The capability “is essentially offering the best of both worlds,” said Rob Henshaw, the company’s chief marketing officer, “giving the IT team the ability to be flexible and give employees access to all the applications they need to be productive, without having to compromise your security posture, because we don’t ask the security team to open any ports in the firewall or VPN.”

The company also said Tuesday that Cameyo has achieved ISO 27001 certification, an information technology management standard, which may be demanded by CISOs for applications that run in their environments.

Based in North Carolina, Cameyo is delivered either hosted by the company — currently only on Microsoft Azure or the Google Cloud Platform — self-hosted by customers, or bought through managed service providers. Secure cloud tunneling is an included capability with no change to the price of service, which is US$33 a month per user. There are discounts for paying annually, for large accounts and for the education market.

Briefly, Cameyo admins chose the applications they want to deliver to employees from their existing software servers, creating a URL within the Cameyo server for each application. Users are authenticated through the existing single sign-on service or Active Directory. When a user clicks on the URL the application runs in a browser.

Until now, Cameyo has run RDP over HTTPS for secure delivery of applications to remote or hybrid users. Secure cloud tunneling improves on that, the company says, by directly connecting the remote user and the application through a Cameyo HTTPS tunneling server.

Among the advantages of its virtual application delivery approach, says the company, is that Windows applications — including Photoshop — can be delivered to Chromebooks and other devices such as Macs or thin clients. The service also offers complete isolation between devices and their organization’s network and data. Cameyo says it uses non-persistent servers, so all customer user data is wiped from the Cameyo server when a user logs out.

“In a way our tunneling servers as an intermediate …. between the company server outbound, and the user browser connecting to our satellite server on the other,” said Eyal Dotan, the company’s founder and CTO.

In Canada, Cameyo is distributed through D&H.