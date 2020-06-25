Common data visualization bloopers and solutions

Bad design vs. Good design

The two data visualizations above display exactly the same data. The bad design chart suffers from a number of problems including:

-Annotating every data point with its value. The annotations overwhelm the chart and hide its message.

-The y-axis label is an abbreviation that’s not easily understood.

-The y-axis does not start at zero.

-The x-axis numbers suggest an increasing range of values but are in fact the number of a month.

-The year associated with the months is not shown.

-The legend and the time series symbols are too far out of the way.

The good design chart is more visually appealing and avoids the problems by:

-Formatting the three time series to stand out prominently and avoiding a legend.

-Replacing all the data point annotations with a table of values. Now the values are still available but don’t detract from the chart.

-Spelling out the y-axis label.

-Starting the y-axis at zero.

-Labeling the x-axis with month abbreviations.

-Showing the year associated with the data in the title.

-A well-designed data visualization focuses on displaying the data but is never busy.

Source: datapinedatapine