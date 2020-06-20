SAS Global Forum 2020 at a glance

The keynote

SAS founder and chief executive officer Dr. Jim Goodnight kicked things off talking about the impact of COVID-19 on SAS and its customers. “We soon saw the need for data and analytics across all industries as organizations started to respond to COVID-19,” he noted. The company has built models to help organizations in areas like hospitals, retail, manufacturing, logistics, supply chain, public sector, and others respond to the pandemic, and has made them freely available to all. It is also offering 30 days of free access to its online training materials.

The biggest announcement, aside from the partnership with Microsoft revealed on Monday, was around the upcoming release of SAS Viya 4. It will be cloud-native, yet will run on-prem or as a service if desired, developer friendly and automated. Public APIs will allow it to be embedded in other applications.

SAS itself is in good shape, Goodnight said in an interview. It will not lay anyone off during the pandemic. “Although our revenue is down about six per cent this year, so are our expenses because we’re not travelling,” he said. “We have a pretty good supply of money in the bank. We’ll be OK.”