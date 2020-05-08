Vermont proposes providing broadband internet service to all state residents – Burlington Free Press

The Vermont Department of Public Service is proposing a plan to provide broadband internet service to everyone in the state. This is part of the Emergency Broadband Action Plan (EBAP) which was prepared by the Vermont Department of Public Service in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

How will it benefit Vermont residents?

About 23 per cent of the state, or 70,000 homes and businesses, doesn’t have access to high-speed internet services.

The plan will provide internet access to everyone in Vermont.

If the EBAP’s objective is realized, Vermont will have achieved the deployment of universal access to broadband at the speed of at least 25 Mbps download and 3Mbps upload.

The costs

The plan will cost an estimated $300 million and assumes that Vermont will receive an additional infusion of federal aid to support recovery from the pandemic.

The estimated amount of public funding ranges from $122 million to $293 million, depending on the method used to disburse the funding, either through straight distribution or combining loans and Connectivity Funds.

