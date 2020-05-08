Facebook and Google extend working from home to end of year – BBC News

If you thought work from home initiatives are going away this year, well, they’re not.

Facebook and Google are saying employees will be able to work from home for the rest of the year even after their offices reopen. Google originally slated to end its work from home policy on June 1, but has decided to extend that by seven more months. Facebook made similar plans but with a July 6 target date.

Google Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai said that employees who need to return to the office can do so in July, with added safety measures in place, but the majority of employees who can carry out their jobs from home will be able to do so until the end of the year.

Working from home has suddenly caused several large corporations to reflect on their physical office spaces. OpenText, for example, has publically stated it plans to shut down half of its physical offices after the pandemic.

