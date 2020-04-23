Forbes – Cybersecurity when it comes to remote work means zero trust

Forbes’ conversation with Alex Willis, BlackBerry’s vice president, sales engineering and ISV partners, about issues around cybersecurity when it comes to remote work, produced some strong tips for remote working employees. “Allowing employees to access critical business systems and data from machines and networks you don’t manage or trust means the risk grows exponentially,” said Willis in the article by Forbes. Whether your organization has an extensive cybersecurity initiative in the event of a crisis such as this pandemic or not, there are things that you can do now that your employees are working remotely. You can use this opportunity to increase cybersecurity awareness across your organization.

“Not just everyone in IT, everyone in your company has a role to play in cybersecurity.”

It boils down to two things around security – there’s endpoint security, making sure that the endpoint itself, whether it’s a laptop or an iPad has the right security base so that hackers can’t steal data or use that machine as a conduit to the corporate network. The other area is data leakage. Organizations need to prioritize the security of their data and where it’s going.

Zero Trust Principle in cybersecurity: The ​ Zero Trust ​principle means that from the start, every action is not trusted. In a Zero Trust model, in addition to authentication, there’s constant monitoring to ensure abnormal or risky behaviour is identified immediately and remediation steps can be taken.