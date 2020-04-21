PCMag – Can’t find webcams? Use your smartphone

PCMag – How to Turn Your Smartphone Into a Wireless Webcam

Webcams have become a rare find due to the recent surge in working from home. If you don’t want to purchase one at grossly inflated prices, PCMag has an excellent guide on how to turn your Android or Apple smartphone into a webcam in minutes. Also, it’s perfectly fine to use the conferencing app on your smartphone instead of the PC as well. For Android users, there’s a free app called DroidCam to turn your smartphone into a webcam. If you have an iPhone, EpocCam is the app for you. If neither work, consider downloading an app for the conference platform of your choice, most of them have one.