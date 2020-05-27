Fujifilm releases app to turn its mirrorless cameras into webcams – The Verge

Fujifilm has released an app called Fujifilm X Webcam that lets people use certain Fujifilm X-series and GFX-series mirrorless cameras as webcams for their Windows computers for free.

Working over USB, this software lets users benefit from sharper lenses and larger image sensors as compared to that offered by an in-built webcam. Users can even use Fujifilm’s film simulation modes. It works with the X-H1, X-Pro2, X-Pro3, X-T2, X-T3, X-T4, and all GFX cameras.

The COVID-19 pandemic has driven unprecedented demand for webcams due to the shift to remote work, with extreme stock shortages and jacked-up prices. Canon has released a similar webcam utility for many of its digital cameras, and it’s possible to make other companies’ cameras work as webcams with a little extra hardware.

