The Best VPN Services for 2020 – PC Mag

Using a VPN helps reduce the risk of someone snooping on your data, or worse, stealing it. Public Wi-Fi networks, which are ubiquitous and convenient, are beloved by attackers who are looking to compromise your personal information.

PC Mag neatly compiled its VPN reviews for easy access. Some of their favourites are listed below:

Nord VPN

Private Internet Access VPN

TunnelBear VPN

CyberGhost VPN

Express VPN

According to recent data gathered and analyzed by Atlas VPN, the number of Google searches for “What is VPN” increased by 81 per cent globally. The numbers of this query were growing steadily over the month of March.

That report also revealed:

Worldwide, the number of “What is VPN” searches grew by 81 per cent.

In the US, the search frequency increased by over 88 per cent, by the end of March, compared to the first week of March.

In Canada, the query volume increased by 156 per cent throughout the same period.

In the UK, the search volume more than doubled during the last four weeks, shows Google Trends data.

In Australia, the search frequency had increased by around 170 per cent, counting from the first week to the fourth week of March.

In the United Arab Emirates, there was approximately a 354 per cent increase in the number of searches during March.

