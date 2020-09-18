The role of data in taking people back to the workplace

A global shift to work-from-home (WFH) is rapidly transforming the business landscape. As the pandemic shines a light on vulnerabilities and challenges, many organizations have been caught by surprise, particularly when it comes to their data “game.”

Winning this game requires that businesses scale their IT infrastructure to support the realities of the new normal. The challenges include migration to cloud-based apps, a rush on the hardware needed to support en masse WFH, the negative impact of input silos, and a worrying rise in security threat levels. There is no question that data is the key focus as companies look for ways to get back to the office.

The job of returning some or all staff to the office is far more complicated than saying “Okay, we’re coming back.” As HR and the C-suite grapple with the realities of the “new” office, where not everything will be what it was before, it is clear that the new normal will differ from place to place. In a rough sea of new realities, data will figure large and input will be required from all departments.

Is data an issue for your organization’s return to the physical workplace? Are you convinced that unified data will drive business decisions that help your new normal succeed?

If you answered yes to either of these questions, plan to attend the webinar Using Analytics to Help Drive Your Back-to-Work Strategy on October 22nd. There will be valuable tips and takeaways as Tandet Group Vice-President of Information Systems Corey Cox comes together with Workday leaders Archana Ramamoorthy (CTO), Phil Whilburn, (Senior Director, People Analytics & Insight) and Kinnari Desai (VP Finance) to talk about data unification and relevance using a single platform.

Particularly enlightening will be the story of how Workday developed their COVID response and back-to-work strategy using a single source of truth — and how you can do something similar in your own return to the office.

